Phillips: The Democrats' double standard

The Democrat double standard is blatantly obvious now in the recent allegation of Joe Biden's sexual misconduct. He was not "raked across the coals" as was Bret Kavanaugh. There are different treatment and opinions all around on the left. Seems that any Democrat can commit any atrocity without fear of even the slightest doubt of their innocence. But let a conservative commit any questionable (by anyone) act, and the hackles of the rabid left are up.
Now, since this is a left-wing pandering publication, I fully expect to not to see this in print. Not in the Casper Star-Tribune. The left leanings of this very biased rag are obvious to all Wyomingites, especially in Casper.
ALAN PHILLIPS, Casper
