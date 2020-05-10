Phillips: The Democrats' double standard

The Democrat double standard is blatantly obvious now in the recent allegation of Joe Biden's sexual misconduct. He was not "raked across the coals" as was Bret Kavanaugh. There are different treatment and opinions all around on the left. Seems that any Democrat can commit any atrocity without fear of even the slightest doubt of their innocence. But let a conservative commit any questionable (by anyone) act, and the hackles of the rabid left are up.