Poley: Bouchard has the best chance to take on Washington swamp

Editor:

Most of the candidates for Congress against Liz Cheney agree on policy. They all basically sound the same. You will not find too many differences and certainly not important enough differences to use those to decide who to vote for. What this race comes down to is political style.

Anyone can beat Liz Cheney. Anyone. Her only hope is a fractured conservative vote. That's not the question. The question is who will not only beat her but will go to Congress and push back on the Biden Administration's over-reach? Who can we trust to "bite" when the D.C. swamp comes for our rights?

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard has a long history of taking bites out of bad politicians in Wyoming and it's time to unleash him on Biden and the D.C. swamp. He is Nancy Pelosi's worst nightmare. If you agree with me that our state and country are at a pivotal moment in history and you worry about the future for your children and grandchildren, then I hope you'll take that worry to the ballot box. I hope you will consider sending an attack dog instead of a lap dog, to Congress. The only attack dog we've got in this race is Anthony Bouchard.