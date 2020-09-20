Pollock: A shameful double standard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

One hundred and fifty years in and Wyoming is still struggling to fulfill its promise as the Equality State. Wyoming women represent just 15% of our elected officials in the legislature and 18% of our county commissioners. The Cowgirl Run Fund is one of just a handful of concrete efforts I know of to address this disparity. This effort is nonpartisan and has endorsed and contributed to candidates on both sides of the aisle. The censure of JoAnn True for her involvement in this PAC reveals a shameful double standard. Many well-known and influential PACs in Wyoming operate in a nonpartisan way and yet participation in those PACs has not drawn the ire of the party in the way the Cowgirl Run Fund has. This reveals a contempt for true equality and is a very bad look as we tout our celebrations of these 150 years.

Contested races across the state improve the overall quality of our elected officials. Wyoming suffers because we so often let races go uncontested, fostering complacency. The fact that the Cowgirl Run Fund has contributed some challengers to incumbents is a positive thing. The fact that the state Republican Party is averse to these challengers reveals that they are not confident that some of these folks are truly the best people for the job. Wyoming voters deserve options and PACs that prepare and support new voices getting into politics are sorely needed.

Additionally, we should reject the notion that bipartisanship is a dirty word. Wyoming needs fresh, creative solutions as we grapple with an incredibly difficult financial situation, and healthy disagreement is the way to get there. We should value people like JoAnn True who do the real work of getting people involved in the process. Censuring her is not conservative, it's regressive.

AMBER POLLOCK, Casper

