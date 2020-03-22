Potter: This seems like the time for the rainy day fund

You have free articles remaining.
Editor:
Just a question for our legislators. Is the state is going to use the rainy day fund to help during the coronavirus emergency? If ever there was a rainy day I think today is it.
PAT POTTER, Cheyenne
Editor:
Just a question for our legislators. Is the state is going to use the rainy day fund to help during the coronavirus emergency? If ever there was a rainy day I think today is it.
PAT POTTER, Cheyenne
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.