Potter: This seems like the time for the rainy day fund
View Comments

Potter: This seems like the time for the rainy day fund

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Just a question for our legislators. Is the state is going to use the rainy day fund to help during the coronavirus emergency? If ever there was a rainy day I think today is it.

PAT POTTER, Cheyenne

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Davis: Swamp creatures

Trump confidant and friend Roger Stone was strung up by swamp creatures having a tantrum over the fact that Hillary lost the election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News