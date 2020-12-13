Pratt, Jr.: Quit chasing the past

After reading "Worth the gamble?" on the front page of Sunday’s paper, I’d like to offer the legislature a few additional ways to spend a few million Save the rotary phone, reintroduce the transistor radio, and provide every student with an abacus. Somethings should be allowed to die a natural death after they have served a need and something better replaces them. Smart phones, earbuds, laptops, and gas-fired power plants are the standard for today, and I suspect each of them will eventually be replaced by something better. Wyoming is not going to improve its economic health as long as it clings to “what used to be.” Use the money for a feasible purpose and quit chasing what used to be.