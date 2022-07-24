Pratt: Why challenge it if it's only going to cost you more money?

Why is a pregnant lady in Texas challenging a $215 ticket for being in an HOV lane when it may be advantageous to accept that ticket rather than the more expensive one Texas law has on the books? Texas has a law requiring all children younger than 8 years old be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle unless they are taller than 4-foot-9. Obviously, the child was not secured in a safety seat. The violation brings a fine of up to $250. I suspect someone in the Texas legislature will realize the state missed out on $35 when the officer failed to correctly cite her for not having the child properly secured in a child safety seat. Hopefully, the officer isn't disciplined for trying to save the mother a little money.

Why is a pregnant lady in Texas is challenging a $215 ticket for being in an HOV lane when it may be advantageous to accept that ticket rather than the more expensive one Texas law has on the books? Texas has a law requiring all children younger than 8 years old be secured in a child safety seat unless they are taller than 4' 9" whenever they ride in a vehicle. Obviously the child was not secured in a safety seat. The violation brings a fine of up to $250. I suspect someone in the Texas legislature will realize the state missed out on $35 when the officer failed to correctly cite her for not having the child properly secured in a child safety seat. Hopefully, the officer isn't disciplined for trying to save the mother a little money.