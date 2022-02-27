Prax: SF102 should be stopped

Editor:

The Wyoming Legislature is currently considering a bill that could hamstring law enforcement’s ability to protect our communities from people who use guns to threaten, intimidate or do harm to others. Though this bill was drafted to “protect” the Second Amendment, it actually puts it in jeopardy by furthering the general public’s belief that gun owners have no interest in addressing our country’s gun-violence epidemic.

SF102 opens the door to dangerous interpretations of the Second Amendment that would block enforcement of commonsense federal gun regulations in our state. My husband and I are responsible gun owners, hunters, and sportsmen. We own everything from a 9-mm handgun to the AR-15 rifle my husband shoots in precision long-range competitions. There are no federal laws, current or pending, that we believe would infringe on our freedom to use our guns responsibly.

The first four words of the Second Amendment read, “A well regulated Militia.” Our founders fully endorsed the idea of regulation — and they were right to do so. Clear evidence shows that stronger gun regulations, such as background checks, lead to less gun violence. We have some of the weakest gun laws, both as a country and a state. That’s why America’s firearm death rate is 10 times that of other high-income countries — and Wyoming’s gun death rate is nearly three times that of states with the strongest gun laws.

We must reverse this trend, not just to save lives, but to prove to our fellow residents that the Second Amendment does not have to infringe on other constitutionally protected rights to free speech, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. To do that, we need to give our police support and encouragement to enforce all gun-safety laws — federal or otherwise — to the fullest extent possible. These laws can help to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of violent abusers, the mentally ill, and people suffering from passing homicidal or suicidal urges. SF102 does exactly the opposite.

To help stop this dangerous bill and support commonsense safety measures, please contact wyoming@momschapterleaders.org.

LIZ PRAX, Jackson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0