Primrose: Art 321 has always been inclusive

Editor:

I was president of the Art 321 board of directors from December 2018 to April 2021. I resigned in April due to differences between the executive director and myself on the direction of Art 321. Recent articles in various new sources prompt me to respond because I feel strongly both sides need to be heard.

The history of Art 321 has been mispresented. Art 321 has always been inclusive. No one has ever been turned away because of race or sexuality. We never felt the need to advertise that because we have always been a simple art guild for everyone. Art was our agenda.

I was told by the executive director that change needs to come to Art 321, Casper and the state. But Art 321 does not need to be changed. There is currently a push to change the incorporating name of Casper Artist’s Guild because the name does not represent his goals. The name has stood for more than 100 years.

Older members of the board of this long-standing art organization have been systematically removed and are being replaced with the director’s choice of younger like-minded individuals. It is sad and outrageous and it is happening right here at Art 321.