Pruitt: It's well past time for a mask mandate
Editor:

While shopping today, I noticed that probably a third of the people at the big department store were not wearing masks.

As of writing this, 1 percent of all residents of Natrona county have an active case of coronavirus. This is per the Wyoming Department of Health.

When will local government get their heads out of the sand and make wearing masks mandatory in any public indoor space in Casper? It's well past time.

MARK PRUITT, Casper

