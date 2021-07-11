Purcell: Sally Ann Shurmur is a Wyoming institution

When the Boys & Girls Club was expanding to their then-new building 15 years ago, Sal was there to share the news.

When the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps came back from a necessary year off of restructuring, Sal sat down with the Corps Director, and listened, gave a few pieces of advice, and then wrote about their rise to top 12.

When Wyoming Food for Thought Project was founded, Sal was one of our first champions. Her willingness to help tell the story of our work gave validity to what we were and are still doing.

She’s a champion for everyone. She’s the voice of community and I truly hope the leaders of the Casper Star-Tribune allow our community to have another voice for the people as truly committed to the voice of the people as Sally Ann Shurmur.

There are certain elements to a community that make it feel truly like everyone belongs. Sal took the untold stories of quiet works being done, large events, and everything in between, and gave it a voice. She brought us into her life by sharing stories of Mouse and Skinny Son, as well as the Friend, her parents, and her siblings.