Racich: New dams are questionable

Over the past three or four years there has been a push to build a dam on Alkali Creek in Big Horn County and enlarge the Leavitt reservoir also in Big Horn County all in the name of capturing more water. Fortunately those two projects have not gotten the nod from the state. There are several dams in the state that probably need attention those being LaPerle, Fontenelle Reservoir and the Goshen Irrigation tunnel. Maintaining infrastructure is one thing but building new dams is always questionable. But now there are investigations and political clout gathering information in an effort to exchange some state school sections with the U.S. Forest Service for land in the Medicine Bow National Forest. By exchanging lands and building the dam on state property there would be fewer environmental guidelines to follow. Currently the estimated cost is $82 million. Proponents argue that the tradeoff is the $73.7 million in public benefits after completion. This is being considered on the whims of between 67-100 irrigators in Wyoming and Colorado.