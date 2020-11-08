Ratigan: Gordon needs to be a leader

Editor:

Dear Governor Gordon,

It has become blatantly clear that something has to change with respect to the state of Wyoming’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. What is currently being recommended by the state is not resulting in a decrease of COVID-19 cases. In fact, the number of COVID-19 cases, related hospitizations, and resultant deaths is shooting straight up.

It is with great disappointment after seven decades of living in Wyoming and believing that neighbors really do help neighbors in Wyoming, those neighbors are not willing to wear a mask to help their neighbor. The non-mask wearers have all kinds of excuses from doubting science to doubting the CDC and FDA and they hide behind these excuses to not help their fellow citizens survive this pandemic. If you are willing to help someone change a flat tire on the road or feed their livestock in a time of need, why won’t you wear a mask to help prevent your neighbor from contracting an often chronic illness or sometimes fatal illness?

Now is the time for leadership from the governor of Wyoming. And as you are aware leadership requires that you are ahead of the general population in decision making on critical issues. Leadership doesn’t mean you keep everybody happy and not risk offending their sense of independence. Leadership means you do what is best for the most vulnerable citizens in Wyoming. Leadership is often uncomfortable, unpopular and essential. I am asking you to institute a requirement for all citizens in Wyoming to wear masks whenever indoors other than their homes and out of doors when a minimum of six feet of social distancing can not be maintained. Until there is an effective vaccine and or effective therapeutics, mask wearing is our only line of defense to save the lives of Wyoming citizens.

DAN RATIGAN, Lander

