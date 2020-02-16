Raybon: Surprise medical bills can be fixed

Editor:

The issue of surprise medical billing impacts thousands of Wyoming patients and families every year, often creating devastating financial hardships. Families should not face unexpected bills; this is something everyone seems to agree on. But that’s what is happening when insurance companies are given all the negotiating power.

Why is the system set up that insurance companies have more power than hospitals, doctors and patients? Insurance companies are determining the doctors, hospitals and caregivers that are “in-network” or “out of network.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congress has the opportunity to fix surprise medical bills and create a better balance of power. Insurance companies are still pushing for a proposal known as “rate setting,” which allows them to increase their profits at the expense of patients, doctors and hospitals. Rate setting in any form is still a major win for insurers – and a loss for patients.

It’s time Congress looks to a better legislative proposal that stops surprise medical bills by putting patients first and protecting their access to medical care. Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) is a proven, fair solution that is already working at the state level in many places including New York and Texas.