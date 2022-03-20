Raynolds: Women should have the right to choose

According to a recent Pew poll, 59% of Americans, a majority in all states including Wyoming, believe that a woman's right to choose should be legal in all or most cases.

This is a civil rights issue. If adult female people are denied the right to make decisions about their own bodies, then they have lost the primary right of personhood, from which all other rights flow. Ownership and control of a woman's body should belong exclusively to her, not to politicians, religious sects or state-enforced pregnancy vigilantes. I thought we got that figured out when we outlawed slavery. The Equality State should not be legislating to rescind the civil rights of its female residents. A small group of mostly male right-wing politicians should not be entitled to legally mandate childbearing.