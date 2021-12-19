Rea: Incivility in Wyoming politics is a grave concern

Incivility in Wyoming politics is a grave concern of mine. Probably the most extreme example is the statement of the crude man in Park County regarding the woman he hates.

Why the Park County Republican Committee didn't expel him for his comments is an absolute disgrace.

The largest incivility example in the United States is that of Trump. I am afraid of violent insurrection like we saw on Jan. 6 happening here in Wyoming. I will be voting only for ladylike and gentlemanly candidates in the next election.