Rea: More disillusionment with politics

Editor:

I believe I know one reason why average citizens are becoming more disillusioned with politics. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the first day of the special legislative session, I sent emails to all 11 of our Natrona County legislators concerning my opinions on the special session. I got very nice replies from Mr. Landon and Mr. MacGuire, and an automated response from Mr. Scott saying that he will be away from his email for a few weeks. NONE of the other legislators took the time to reply to me.

DANIEL B. REA, Casper

