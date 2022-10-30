Rea: School board should be mature, experienced

Editor:

I have been following the Natrona County school board campaigns closely. I attended the candidates’ forum put on by the League of Women Voters on Oct. 12 at the Natrona County Public Library. I listened to, and took notes on, each candidate’s responses. Five of the candidates stood out to me as excellent choices to fill the four open seats on the board.

I want my school board members to be mature, experienced, cool-headed, and rational thinkers. They should insure that the district includes support for marginalized students. They should understand that the district will have to provide mental, emotional, and physical support when a student’s parents or guardians are not able to do that. They should encourage the teaching of age-appropriate critical thinking skills at all grade levels.

I want trustees who are not prone to black-and-white thinking and knee-jerk reactions but rather are willing to look at all the facts concerning any issues coming before the board.

As I can only vote for four candidates I will have a tough time deciding who will get my votes. The candidates who impressed me as meeting all of the requirements I demand are the following, in alphabetical order: Ryan Landmann, Debbie McCullar, Kianna Smith, Micheal Stedille, and Lisa Cornia Taylor. If you agree with my list of requirements for excellent school board trustees I hope you, too, will vote for four of these five.