Redmann: Wyomingites should vote Cheney out

Last weekend I heard Rep. Liz Cheney explain that because she is smarter than the rest of us, she alone should decide which candidates be allowed to run for president in 2024 and which should not. Her inference is clear. We country bumpkins, uneducated peasants and simpletons are incapable of making these consequential decisions for ourselves. Therefore, we must smile as we pay her considerable salary and recognize her congressional life's work is to make sure former President Donald Trump is never again allowed near the Oval Office.