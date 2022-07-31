Redmann: Wyomingites should vote Cheney out

Editor:
Last weekend I heard Rep. Liz Cheney explain that because she is smarter than the rest of us, she alone should decide which candidates be allowed to run for president in 2024 and which should not. Her inference is clear. We country bumpkins, uneducated peasants and simpletons are incapable of making these consequential decisions for ourselves. Therefore, we must smile as we pay her considerable salary and recognize her congressional life's work is to make sure former President Donald Trump is never again allowed near the Oval Office.
But I'm confused. Initially, she called the work of her House Select Committee, an investigation, one that she freely admits will continue ad infinitum, but then instantly pivots to declare Trump already guilty. And then without hesitation, she dons her black executioner's hood and delivers her sentence of never again allowing the former president on a ballot for elected office.
People are also reading…
One thing is certain. Rep. Cheney suffers from a debilitating case of "Trump derangement syndrome." Her hate is palpable and absolute. Wyomingites must stage her intervention by voting her out of office this November.