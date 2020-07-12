Reed: Looking for mother's paintings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I am looking for my mother's paintings.

My mother, Morene Brant, and I lived in Casper for many years and while living there, she created and sold a collection of oil paintings, all signed M. Brant. Her most public paintings were commissioned by Dr. Louis Roussalis upon the opening of his then-new medical building on East Second Street. The commission included new paintings for each of the exam rooms. There was a large clown picture, a mountain scene with a cabin, an icy blue winter scene and several others.

The paintings have had an interesting life, which I discovered while trying to track them down. After their time at Dr. Rousallis’ office, the works were donated to the Wyoming Medical Center and subsequently donated to hospice care. My last report of their journey is that they were probably sold at an auction to benefit hospice care.