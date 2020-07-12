Reed: Looking for mother's paintings

Editor:
I am looking for my mother's paintings.
My mother, Morene Brant, and I lived in Casper for many years and while living there, she created and sold a collection of oil paintings, all signed M. Brant. Her most public paintings were commissioned by Dr. Louis Roussalis upon the opening of his then-new medical building on East Second Street. The commission included new paintings for each of the exam rooms. There was a large clown picture, a mountain scene with a cabin, an icy blue winter scene and several others.
The paintings have had an interesting life, which I discovered while trying to track them down. After their time at Dr. Rousallis’ office, the works were donated to the Wyoming Medical Center and subsequently donated to hospice care. My last report of their journey is that they were probably sold at an auction to benefit hospice care.
As I get older, it has become more important to me and my family to have mom's paintings back in our care. They have been seen by thousands of patients in Casper medical facilities and I am hoping that any one of those patients might know where they currently reside. So, I am asking if any of you still have paintings or know where they are, to contact me. I am willing to buy the paintings back from any current owner and do all the leg work to get them sent to me.
Thanks for your consideration and help with this project.
BERNICE REED, Littleton, Co.
