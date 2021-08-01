Reese: The Equality State is once again the inequality state

Editor:

Well, I have lived long enough to see the Equality State join the remnants of the Confederacy: Governor Gordon is saying Wyoming is proud to submit a brief supporting Mississippi’s case before the Supreme Court concerning abortion. Mississippi?. Wow! I do believe Governor Gordon has been drinking too much kool-aid.

Wyoming is pleased to support states’ rights to restrict a woman’s right for an abortion. At one time the South came up with this states rights argument well after the Civil War as a reason for the civil war. This was obviously a fallacy when slavery was clearly the reason for the Civil War. It seems Governor Gordon would support state rights to have slavery since he is supporting state rights over human rights.

The Equality State is once again the Inequailty State, especially if you are a woman. State rights is nothing more than an excuse to take away someone’s basic rights. It is still putting lipstiick on a pig. So the State of Wyoming supports taking away an individual ‘s rights to have an abortion then turns around and says we cannot support a vaccine mandate for the reason that people have an individual right to not have a vaccine. Such hypocrisy!! Oh well!

MICHAEL REESE, Cheyenne

