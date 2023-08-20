Editor:

Our legislators and the governor need to look at the Wyoming Constitution before they take any legislative action during their tenure. Section 20 below clearly defines the duties of the legislature:

“Section 20 – Duty of legislature to protect and promote health and morality of people. As the health and morality of the people essential to their well-being, and to the peace and permanence of the state, it shall be the duty of the legislature to protect and promote these vital interests by such measures for the encouragement of temperance (abstinence from alcohol or self-restraint in for the face of temptation or desire) and virtue (the quality of being morally good or righteous), and such restrictions upon vice and immorality of every sort, as are deemed necessary to the public welfare.”

It is obvious that the legislature has never lived up to this portion of the Wyoming Constitution, ever, in the history of the state. Every city or town has several establishments that sell alcohol with an age limit of 21 years old which protects those under 21 years of age to some degree, however all of us are aware that those under 21 can easily obtain alcohol with the help of those over 21. It is a well-established fact that alcohol does not bring families closer together but the consumption of alcohol is so ingrained in our culture that it will never go away. The same applies with tobacco products, which cause substantial health problems that the consumers and the state of Wyoming chose to ignore as the tax on alcohol and tobacco is more important to them than the health of its residents.

The legislature has certainly done nothing over the years to promote morality. Section 20 should put an end to any effort by the legislature to legalize marijuana.