Rehak: Solutions for global warming?

The old adage that “everyone talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it” certainly rings true in the hysteria over global warming. The supposed cause of global warming is carbon dioxide gas produced by the burning of fossil fuels. Proponents of global warming would like to end the use of fossil fuels but have offered up no alternative solutions. Coal burning power plants were blamed for much of the problem but many of these are being shut down or converted to natural gas that still produces carbon dioxide. Only limited amounts of energy are produced by solar or wind. How do we heat, cool and light our homes and operate our businesses without the energy supplied by fossil fuels? Perhaps nuclear power is the way to go but these produce radioactive waste that takes centuries to degrade to a safe level.
Can vehicle owners help, to some degree, by not driving their vehicles as much or by not allowing their unoccupied vehicles to idle away for what seems like hours? We, as individuals could help to some degree by turning off lights that are not being used or lowering the thermostat but does anyone do this to any great degree?
Municipalities don’t seem to be concerned. Look at the lights that are on when they pan a city where a night professional football game is being played. The demonstrators want the government to do something about global warming, but past this they are clueless as to what to do.
How do we control what is happening in other countries that use fossil fuels? It appears that the proponent’s only immediate solution to global warming is to shutdown coal-fired power plants.
As far as glaciers are concerned; are they supposed to decrease in size or increase in size or stay the same over the years? During the last ice age, glaciers covered most of what is now Canada and most of North Dakota to an estimated depth of 400 feet. How did these glaciers disappear when there were no fossil fuels being burned to produce global warming? Solutions anyone?
TERRY REHAK, Worland