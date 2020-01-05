Rehak: Solutions for global warming?

The old adage that “everyone talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it” certainly rings true in the hysteria over global warming. The supposed cause of global warming is carbon dioxide gas produced by the burning of fossil fuels. Proponents of global warming would like to end the use of fossil fuels but have offered up no alternative solutions. Coal burning power plants were blamed for much of the problem but many of these are being shut down or converted to natural gas that still produces carbon dioxide. Only limited amounts of energy are produced by solar or wind. How do we heat, cool and light our homes and operate our businesses without the energy supplied by fossil fuels? Perhaps nuclear power is the way to go but these produce radioactive waste that takes centuries to degrade to a safe level.