Editor:

Most of us are not sure where our school districts are in their effort to provide armed security for our schools. They need to considered the military concept of “overmatch."

Overmatch is “having weapons available that outperform the range, accuracy and lethality of the weapons used by our enemies.” This means that schools would need to adopt tactical weapons that are capable of “overmatching” what school shooters have used in the past, i.e., semi-automatic rifles.

To overmatch a semi-automatic rifle you would need to advance to submachine gun class weapons. These are readily available to law enforcement and presumably to school districts also, but not to the general public due to the 1986 Gun Control Act.

Having school staff armed with handguns is an important first step but as a highway patrol officer said, “a handgun is used to fight your way to a long gun!” In this case, the long gun would be a submachine gun. These guns could be placed in commercially available lock boxes at strategic locations throughout the schools along with lots of loaded, high capacity magazines!

Schools also need to provide armed security at after-school functions. Another thing that would help school security is to remove the “no gun zone” (also known as gun-free kill zones) restriction from our schools! The only person(s) that would ignore the gun free zone restriction is someone bent on harming others! Removing this restriction would allow armed citizens attending these events to protect themselves and others in case of an attack.

It is doubtful that this will ever happen! I would suggest the school district to look into the NRA’s Shield program. They provide free school security training. Another program that provides dedicated training for school personnel is the FASTER program. This program provides realistic type training for school employees by running them through various scenarios to see how they react. They are then critiqued by their instructors.

It is not necessary to provide all details of a security plan but it would be good to know that an adequate one exists.