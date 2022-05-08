Rehak: They should want to hear our concerns, not get our money

Editor:

By now most of the citizens of voting age have received a letter from the “Friends of Mark Gordon” campaign announcing his run for a second term as governor of Wyoming. In the letter it quotes, “sharing with them (the people of Wyoming) our successes, being honest above what we could have done better and talking about our plans for what’s next for us and our great state.”

His campaign could have done better by sharing his accomplishments that have benefited the people who voted him into office, if there were any. It’s sad that the only input or contact we have with our elected officials is when they want a campaign contribution! Other than that, they don’t want to hear from us! Governor Gordon needs to find out what the people of Wyoming want and not what he and the legislature want!

One of the biggest issues in Wyoming is property tax reform, but I’ll bet if you asked him personally he would be clueless as what you were talking about. The reason California voters initiated Proposition 13 was because people were getting taxed out of there homes! Also there is the issue of Wyoming’s outrageous vehicle registration fee, which should be a nominal amount but in a fairly new vehicle, it can be $1,000 or more per year! This exorbitant fee more than makes up for Wyoming’s lack of a state income tax, which they uses as bait to entice people to move to Wyoming.

Our legislators are experts at getting out money! Perhaps he can address these issues during his campaign.

TERRY REHAK, Worland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0