Reynolds: I would vote for you

Editor:

As a person lucky enough to grow up in Wyoming I am amazed how it has changed since my birth 68 years ago. In addition to its unmatched beauty, I loved the rugged individuality of its citizens yet collectively held together despite diversity of ideals. Both my parents held public office, so early on we learned the value of community service to one’s country. Back then there wasn’t the diversity between parties as there is today. Debate was welcomed, pressing problems found solutions, and civility was demanded. Politicians walked door to door and talked to their constituents to really hear what people wanted. But that was before lobbyists and dark money.

I wish Rep. Liz Cheney would move to my state. I am shocked how the GOP chastised her for wanting to find the truth of the horrible violence of Jan. 6. There are plenty of conservatives that can lead this nation without plotting an insurrection against peaceful transfer of power. There are plenty of leaders that choose loyalty to country over loyalty to themselves. What has made our nation so hateful? What happened to courtesy and ability to discuss issues? It is so sad.

Thank you, honorable Rep. Liz Cheney, for having real principle rather than just a quest for power. Your oath to the constitution matters as it has from all the veterans that risked their lives to protect such. I wish I still lived there. I would vote for you.