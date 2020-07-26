Reynolds: TNR is the better way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Casper’s proposed feeding ban for outdoor cats is a measure that cannot be enforced and would be a waste of the city’s resources. Attempts to starve cats in this way have already failed in many other communities over recent decades and have never proven to be effective. To achieve positive results, I would encourage the City Council to cooperate, embrace and move forward to allow a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to be implemented and to abandon the archaic idea of a feeding ban.

TNR is the better way. It is widely accepted as a mainstream practice. Hundreds of communities have adopted official TNR ordinances and policies, and thousands more conduct grassroots, volunteer-led programs. They have done so because they know TNR works. Casper needs to follow a responsible path for its cats by embracing TNR, including supporting it on the grassroots level and ensuring it is protected by local laws.

There are individuals and organizations within the community who are caring for and actively practicing TNR with business owners' permission and have been doing for many years. By the response to this proposal, it is evident that many of our citizens are willing to volunteer, to cooperate with Metro and the city and to lobby for funding to create an umbrella or central organization to deal with this problem with the city.