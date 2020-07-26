Reynolds: TNR is the better way

Editor:
Casper’s proposed feeding ban for outdoor cats is a measure that cannot be enforced and would be a waste of the city’s resources. Attempts to starve cats in this way have already failed in many other communities over recent decades and have never proven to be effective. To achieve positive results, I would encourage the City Council to cooperate, embrace and move forward to allow a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to be implemented and to abandon the archaic idea of a feeding ban.
TNR is the better way. It is widely accepted as a mainstream practice. Hundreds of communities have adopted official TNR ordinances and policies, and thousands more conduct grassroots, volunteer-led programs. They have done so because they know TNR works. Casper needs to follow a responsible path for its cats by embracing TNR, including supporting it on the grassroots level and ensuring it is protected by local laws.
There are individuals and organizations within the community who are caring for and actively practicing TNR with business owners' permission and have been doing for many years. By the response to this proposal, it is evident that many of our citizens are willing to volunteer, to cooperate with Metro and the city and to lobby for funding to create an umbrella or central organization to deal with this problem with the city.
While TNR has proven to be successful, more than one action maybe be needed to solve this problem. Other cities have licensing and spay/neuter requirements that help tremendously to reduce the number of lost, unwanted and abandoned pets, which is the root of the feral cat problem. Please accept the invitation to become well educated on this issue from successful, practicing organizations and individuals. The Council will need to pass some legislation and it might be helpful to request and examine ordinance example submissions that have worked in other places. Many cities in Wyoming already have programs in place because irresponsible pet ownership is a statewide problem.
Please give all those offering assistance, the time and cooperation to help the City and Metro -- and prove better methods work. Thank you.
CATHY REYNOLDS, Mills
