Editor:

The legislature got it right not licensing certified anesthesiologist assistants (CAA’s).

CAAs were first licensed in 1974. They do not have a national practitioner data bank (NPDB) number. This allows tracking of their safety in anesthesia care. Nurse anesthetists (CNRAs) and physician anesthesiologists (MDAs) have NPDB numbers and show equal high quality care and safety in anesthesia.

The national accreditation board for CAAs only make recommendations, not requirements for admittance curriculum, and clinical hours for graduation. Leading to vast differences in training, education, experience and competency in the 17 programs.

Students applying to CAA school are not required to have a medical degree or experience. They need a bachelor’s degree only, i.e. accounting or political sciences, etc. No experience with IVs, vital signs, lab results, assessing heart/lung sounds, interpreting EKGs, managing ventilators, titrating cardiac medications, trouble shooting machines, basic and advanced cardiac and pediatric life support, etc.

CAAs are only “licensed” in 17 of 50 states/jurisdictions. They practice under “delegation authority” in 3 other states. Delegation authority means they work under the license of the MDA they work with. They are not licensed in that state and there is no ability for state tracking of their actions or safety.

There are 3 CAAs wanting to come back to WY. The added cost to the state to provide licensing for CAAs would be $60,000 minimum.

Per Medicare regulations, only the CAA or MDA, can provide anesthesia. Therefore the other provider cannot perform anesthesia at the same time. The MDA must be immediately available to the CAA if CAA is providing anesthesia, thus paying two providers for the work of one. CAAs make an average of $170,000/yr, same as CRNAs. To employ a CAA a hospital must employ an MDA which is on average $550,000/yr, totaling $720,000/yr. Not cost effective.

CRNAs are not opposed to competition. CAAs lack proven safety in providing anesthesia, have no NPDB number, and the three “studies” they point to showing their safety are not published in journals, nor peer reviewed. They are not a fit for Wyoming.