Roberts: A public thank you to our health care workers

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank our health care workers, first responders, and especially Dr. Dowell and his team, Dr. Dunn and his team, the Natrona County Health Department, and the many other dedicated healthcare workers at Wyoming Medical Center here in Casper. Thank you for doing you best to educate us and keep us safe. The people who were in attendance at the forum at Casper College are not people I know and though they have a right to their opinion, you as presenters were entitled to speak the facts in a friendly and safe environment. You should not have been subjected to the rude taunts and jeers you received. I applaud the members of the County Commission, and the Casper City Council for maintaining their dignity in the face of such hostility and I pray each day for all of you as you endeavor to care for us all.