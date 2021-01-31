Roberts: Are we doing everything we can?

Editor:

To all Casper residents: Let me pose this question to you. Do you stop and check yourself before entering a local business that you frequent? Do you enjoy being greeted by friendly faces and a warm hello? Is that employee wearing a mask and following the health guidelines in order to serve you? Now, ask yourself this. Am I doing all I can to see that my favorite business owner and their employees are able to stay healthy, that they can keep their families healthy, and still bring home a paycheck? Am I wearing a mask each time I get my morning joe and pastry? Am I wearing my mask when I dash in for a quick lunch pick-up or just an afternoon snack? Now, to add to my question, could "I" be a COVID carrier and not know it? If that could remotely be the case, how many lives and livelihoods will my carelessness impact that business.

Many small businesses in Casper are struggling to stay afloat, & some have had to close more than once due to infections among their staff. That's 10-14 days of quarantine with no money coming in. Some businesses may not make it to spring and some have already closed. A number of establishments are down 40 to 60% and more.

We Wyomingites and Casperites tout our good, caring neighbor philosophy. If we live what we preach, is wearing a mask for a few minutes so very hard? Let's practice what we preach; "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," or "Love thy neighbor as thyself." It's not that hard. I want to see my "neighbors" being able to stay healthy and to stay in business, so let's try a little harder to do the right thing. That way our businesses can stay open, more people can visit, and we can all survive for one more day!

MARGIE ROBERTS, Casper

