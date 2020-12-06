Roberts: Government's role in American democracy

Editor:

We all have an idea of what the role of government should be in our democracy. I learned a major aspect of this role is to level the playing field for all citizens therefore providing them the opportunity to achieve the American dream, not just the rich and privileged. The role of government also includes protection of its citizens, the environment, truth, and fairness in our business and private dealings. I agree with the following quote, I don’t recall the author. “The attitude about government being too big is a recent development. When most people and entities talk about government restricting their individual rights, they usually mean they don’t like government getting in the way of them imposing their will on others.”

Talk about imposing their will on others, why would middle and working-class citizens of Wyoming want to do the bidding of megadonors by voting for far-right candidates that don’t support the traditional roles of government? For at least the last 40 years the income inequality in America has increased, the rich get richer and the poorer get poorer. We have known since the early 1980s that trickledown economics don’t work for 99% of us, so why do middle and working-class citizens of Wyoming continue to support megadonor candidates, programs, and tax cuts for the wealthy, and thus ensuring the inequality continues to increase?