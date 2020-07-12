Roberts: Make America think again

Editor:
Images of cities and landscape prior to and after the corona pandemic lockdowns makes one think about how the world would be without all the smog. The difference in air quality and being able to see the tops of buildings from ground level was amazing.
While isolating at home, I have thought about what I would like my world to look like and what that means for our descendants. My vision of the future includes a lot of fishing, hunting, viewing and outdoor recreating. For me that translates to environmental conservation and protection. I can’t see how the environment is going to be better again when all environmental regulations have been rolled back and we are not dealing with climate change. Surveys of Wyoming residents have shown a good number of you feel like I do, but you haven’t voiced your concern or taken action.
Increasingly erratic weather is wreaking havoc on our agriculture and economy with cost estimates in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The warming climate is having an increasingly negative impact on fish and wildlife and their habitats. About one year ago, international climate scientists reported we have roughly 10 years to drastically reduce carbon emissions or the worldwide average temperature increase will exceed 2 degrees Celsius. At that point the environment’s resilience will diminish significantly.
Solving our climate change dilemma will take a multifaceted approach and many years of concerted effort. One piece of Congressional legislation that should be part of the solution is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Economists around the world (3,500+) agree that a carbon fee is the simplest, most effective way to reduce carbon emissions. For more information, go to energyinnovationact.org. If this legislation appeals to you, please relay your thoughts to our local, state and congressional delegates.
The productivity of our natural world is declining rapidly. We need to think about how to turn this around. No entity is miraculously going to make the environment great again. It is up to us to take action and vote.
LARRY ROBERTS, Casper
