Roberts: Make America think again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Images of cities and landscape prior to and after the corona pandemic lockdowns makes one think about how the world would be without all the smog. The difference in air quality and being able to see the tops of buildings from ground level was amazing.

While isolating at home, I have thought about what I would like my world to look like and what that means for our descendants. My vision of the future includes a lot of fishing, hunting, viewing and outdoor recreating. For me that translates to environmental conservation and protection. I can’t see how the environment is going to be better again when all environmental regulations have been rolled back and we are not dealing with climate change. Surveys of Wyoming residents have shown a good number of you feel like I do, but you haven’t voiced your concern or taken action.