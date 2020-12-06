Roberts: Politics shouldn't play a role

Editor:

To Mayor Steve Freel and Casper City Council:

I would like to address the recent suggestion by Councilman Bates in reference to the position of county health officers. It is my belief that this position should not be made a politically appointed or elected office. The person filling this position should be a board certified medical professional (i.e. doctor), with background knowledge in epidemiology and the pathology of diseases.

Our current team of health officers are doing an incredible job in these trying times and they deserve our respect and admiration for their efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.

Politics should play no role in choosing these professionals. I do not feel that it is council's or it representatives place to dictate their political views or insert their agendas to influence the appointment of our health professionals. Council's role should be that of upholding the ordinances and laws of our city, and working in a collaborative effort with all city personnel in representing our city in its best light for the good of all our citizens.

MARGIE ROBERTS, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0