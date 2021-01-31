Roberts: Primary Bouchard

Editor:

Prior to moving to Wyoming, I was a registered Independent and I voted for candidates that supported my world view regardless of party. In the late 1980s, I did register as a Republican so I could vote to primary (vote against) a Republican candidate. After moving here, I learned that most Wyoming voters vote Republican regardless of a candidate’s qualifications. Looks like I need to change my registration again to primary at least one Republican, Anthony Bouchard, and any other candidate who doesn’t support the United States Constitution or American democracy.

I’m a veteran and I will never vote for a candidate that has no respect for the United States Constitution or American democracy. One of those candidates is Bouchard. Bouchard talks a lot of conspiracy myths and misinformation about the grandeur of Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump whined about unsubstantiated voter fraud for 5 years and could not come up with any evidence. As one of the judges that Trump appointed said, just because Trump says there was voter fraud does not make it so. All the judges asked, where is your evidence? We know that Trump’s allegations were not restricted by reality or truth. Trump planned and incited an insurrection to take over the United States Capitol and government on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump should be impeached; he and his supporters are not American patriots.

I did not vote for Liz Cheney, but I sure do respect her for supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. It is the right thing to do. I think my number one priority for Congressional and Wyoming Legislative candidate support now is, does the candidate support the United States Constitution and American democracy? This for me also translates to support for the United States military and the rule of law. Contrary to the position of Cynthia Lummis and some members of the Wyoming legislature. I will go with my world view from there when deciding which candidate to support and vote for or against. That is, unless Bo Biteman and others legislate that Texas will do our voting for us.

LARRY ROBERTS, Casper

