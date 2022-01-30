Roberts: The climate emergency

Editor:

Research at Yale from September 2021 found that 75% of Americans are alarmed, concerned, or cautious of the impacts of climate change. There are now more Americans who are alarmed about climate change than ever before, with this category increasing 15% over the last five years.

When do we need to take action to mitigate climate change? Several decades ago, would have been a good time. The pain of needed change only becomes more acute with time. I suggest you watch a recent PBS documentary called the Earth Emergency to get a feel for climate change tipping points, feedback loops, and the urgency of the problem. Search for PBS-Earth Emergency and click on the video. You can also watch an interview with the narrator Richard Gere.

Climate change is a real problem and we need to deal with it right now. What can we do? Waiting for politicians to take action in our best interest has not worked out to well for us. Politicians have often ignored what the majority of us (often 70-90+%) have thought or would have liked to have seen done in terms of legislation or action on a number of issues. This lack of action, or not doing what the majority of Americans want, is at both state and national levels of government. We the people need to take action and spur politicians to do the same. Taking action requires a time commitment, but if we can take time to watch TV reruns we can devote some time to voicing our opinions and voting.

The single most powerful tool available to reduce carbon pollution is a price on carbon which is supported by over 3,000 international economists. One action you can take right now is to email the President and your Senators and ask for a strong climate policy that includes a price on carbon in the Build Back Better Act. You can do this at cclusa.org/white-house. Joining CCL is not required. You can also support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307, search Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

LARRY ROBERTS, Casper

