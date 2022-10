Editor:

Mike Stedillie is an inspiring educator/drama coach who taught students to:

Believe in yourself

Think for yourself

Never stop learning

Listen and be respectful

Work hard

Fellow teachers respect his thoughtful insights and spirit of collaboration.

Students loved being part of his theater productions, be it a stage hand, actor, or musician.

The Casper community was blown away by his creativity.

Mike Stedillie is a kind, thoughtful, smart person that we need as a NCSD Trustee.