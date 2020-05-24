Rochelle: Thank you, Jennie Gordon
Rochelle: Thank you, Jennie Gordon

Editor:

During these partisan times, I, as a Democrat, want to reach across the political spectrum and express gratitude to Wyoming's First Lady, Jennie Gordon, for her work on food insecurity and delivering food to families. I would also like to express gratitude to the Wyoming Community Foundation who has stepped up in these times to fund grants to nonprofits who are meeting and continuing to deliver services to our communities during this time of COVID-19. Thanks to Jenny Gordon and the Wyoming Community Foundation COVID-19 project.

ANN ROCHELLE, Casper

