Rodriguez: Treat COVID-19 seriously

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Hello to all of my family and friends in my hometown of Casper and my home state of Wyoming. I live and work in Phoenix and I urge you all to treat the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. I am also a member of the Arizona State House of Representatives and I represent over 200,000 of my fellow citizens who live in AZ-LD27. There were times when certain zip codes in my district reported some of the highest rates of infection.

As a part of state government I have seen the difficulties, the loss and the pain this pandemic created here in Arizona, but it did not all have to happen. We learned our lessons the hard way and that cost hundreds, if not thousands of people their lives and many, many more their jobs and peace of mind. The outbreak we suffered here in Arizona shut down our economy, our state government and our schools. We are only now slowly coming back.

As the flu season approaches, the risk to everyone will one become more serious by the day. Please remember that we Americans have always been stronger when we are united against a common enemy, and COVID-19 is a deadly enemy. Please mask up, wash up, stay socially distant when possible and work together. My best to all, stay safe and stay well.

DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, Phoenix, AZ

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0