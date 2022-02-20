Rogers: An annual month of disappointment

Editor:

People of Wyoming, once again we have our annual month of disappointment. Now don’t get me wrong, they do get some stuff done that needs to be done but a lot of stuff that needs is dropped or ignored because it doesn’t fit their liberal agenda. That’s right, we have more liberals in Cheyenne than you might suspect.

This year it looks like some more state employees will get another pay raise. Did you? If you did, was it more or less than the inflation currently spreading it’s warmth over our nation.

A bill to explicitly ban the teaching of critical race theory, the racially divisive school course we all would love to stop, failed introduction in the House. The election run-off bill that our state has needed for decades, failed introduction. It’s frustrating and somewhat angering. I had a teacher tell me they had a lot of leeway to “teach the truth”. Now just what the bleep does that mean. I think the priorities in la-la land over there are way off kilter.

RUSTY ROGERS, Saratoga

