Rogers: Australia fires reminiscent of California

A few thoughts, over 70 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans think the wealthy should pay more taxes than the rest of us. Good news!! The highest rate is 35.5 percent and the lowest is 12 percent. Problem is the highest rate, for folks like Sanders and Pelosi, is rarely paid. They both paid the 20 percent range.

Australia is burning up and it's blamed on climate change. How about this: for millennia the native peoples of Australia constantly burned small areas of the forest and grassland in order to keep the risk down and improve feed for the animals on whom they depended, until the English forced them to stop in the mid-seventies. Kind of sounds like California.