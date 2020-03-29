Rogers: Democrats have no shame in stimulus bill
View Comments

Rogers: Democrats have no shame in stimulus bill

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

To The People of Wyoming:

I know that a lot of left-leaning and actual liberals read this paper. I’m asking all of them, in fact everyone, to read the House version of the stimulus bill. It has everything that AOC wanted in her Green New Deal and a few extras as well. I don’t read every bill but I do read a lot of them and this is one the history books. Never seen anything like it. I would rather starve to death than have a bill like this pass. Pelosi and company literally have no shame or concern for America at all.

RUSTY ROGERS, Saratoga

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News