Rogers: Democrats have no shame in stimulus bill

I know that a lot of left-leaning and actual liberals read this paper. I’m asking all of them, in fact everyone, to read the House version of the stimulus bill. It has everything that AOC wanted in her Green New Deal and a few extras as well. I don’t read every bill but I do read a lot of them and this is one the history books. Never seen anything like it. I would rather starve to death than have a bill like this pass. Pelosi and company literally have no shame or concern for America at all.