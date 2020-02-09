Rogers: Democrats need to accept election results

In the 19th century the Democratic Party categorically refused to accept the legitimacy of the election of Abraham Lincoln, the first pure Republican. For you histrophiles the first Republican was Thomas Jefferson, he ran as a Democratic-Republican. The refusal of the Democrats to accept the election of Lincoln had very dire consequences as we all know. In this century, the first Republican president was G.W. Bush; the Dems also refused to accept the legitimacy of his election. Now the same with Trump. When one political party refuses to accept the results unless they win, that is civil war. The Democratic Party is completely out of control and only we the people can stop them. Is it too late?