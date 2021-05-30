 Skip to main content
Rogers: It isn't Liz Cheney
Rogers: It isn't Liz Cheney

Editor:

Liz has been taking lessons from some very old school, experienced campaigners. She is correct when she says her next run will be a referendum on the party. She says that we Wyoming voters will get to decide whether to adhere to the Constitution. Again, she is quite right.

What she doesn't seem to realize or admit is that we voted for Trump because we are sick and tired of both parties using the Constitution for TP! We want at least someone to actually pay attention to what it says.

That is not her.

RUSTY ROGERS

