Editor:

To my fellow Wyoming conservatives:

Notice I do not say Republicans, Wyoming is a unique state. It is one state where you can call yourself a republican but because of crossover voting, be nothing of the sort. I say this to actual conservatives, not the Albert Sommers, Rod Millers, and Mark Gordons of the state. I have contended for some time that the group that meets the first of each year in our name in Cheyenne is anything but conservative. There are a few solid reds, some solid blues, and the rest, most, are a bright purple with a bluish background.

This past session should have made that abundantly clear to any doubters. Now with luck we should be rid of crossover voting providing that Gordon signs the bill or at least, lets it become law. Pretty sure he is not in favor of ending crossover voting, after all it got him into office. Twice.

Thanks to this years Speaker Sommers of Pinedale, a bill to prevent minors from suffering gender surgery was gutted to uselessness; CRT and the 1619 Project can be taught in schools in Wyoming; school choice died in his desk drawer. There are others but you get the idea.

Rep. Hageman got involved because she was, naturally, upset about his behavior. She is trying to get these type of bills passed at the federal level and felt betrayed that a member of her state legislature would go against the wishes of the people. Whatever his reasoning he was and is very wrong. Hageman is correct to bring this to our attention because not only is she our federal representative, she is a Wyoming of the state with family here and it is as important to her as it is to me.

Never again accept that some is conservative just because they call themselves a Republican.