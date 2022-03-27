Rogers: They didn't do much

Well the “budget session” is over. They did not protect our children from CRT, did not protect the Second Amendment, did not do anything to fix our primary system. They did, however, manage to give state and county officials a raise. Officials, a very ambiguous word. I’m sure you get the picture.

I’ve long maintained that the people of Wyoming are considerably more conservative than our state government. This is due to a plurality primary. It is likely that they did nothing to fix it because most of them might not be where they are in a runoff system.