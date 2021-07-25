 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rogers: You can't trust any politician
0 Comments

Rogers: You can't trust any politician

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

To the good people of Wyoming; I recently asked Sen. Lummis if she would see what she could do to see that those individuals arrested for the protest on Jan. 6 received the same treatment as any other protester, i.e. those burning and looting in Portland etc.

I indicated my belief that it is obvious that the Jan. 6 people are political prisoners, something not heard of in America. It is also obvious that we have a two-tier system of justice in America and those folks need help.

The good Senator kindly informed she would continue to monitor the situation. I have been watching politics a long time and I know what that means, not going to do anything.

It appears we may have another Liz Cheney on our hands. Though a much smarter and more practiced one.

Getting so you can't trust anyone.

RUSTY ROGERS, Saratoga

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News