Rogers: You can't trust any politician

Editor:

To the good people of Wyoming; I recently asked Sen. Lummis if she would see what she could do to see that those individuals arrested for the protest on Jan. 6 received the same treatment as any other protester, i.e. those burning and looting in Portland etc.

I indicated my belief that it is obvious that the Jan. 6 people are political prisoners, something not heard of in America. It is also obvious that we have a two-tier system of justice in America and those folks need help.

The good Senator kindly informed she would continue to monitor the situation. I have been watching politics a long time and I know what that means, not going to do anything.

It appears we may have another Liz Cheney on our hands. Though a much smarter and more practiced one.

Getting so you can't trust anyone.

RUSTY ROGERS, Saratoga

