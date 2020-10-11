Rohrbeck: Protect our democracy

Editor:

On September 23, President Trump called to “get rid of the ballots,” adding “we’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer, frankly, we’ll have a continuation.

That is the talk of autocratic leaders like, President Duterte of the Philippines, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, Vladimir Putin of Russia or Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany.

It is a small step from controlling or manipulating the vote to controlling Congress and ultimately declaring you are the only decision maker, ignoring his Constitutional limits.

On April 13, 2020, President Trump falsely claimed that as President he has “total” authority.

At a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on August 18 President Trump said, “We are going to win four more years,” “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

That wasn’t the first time the President had talked of a third term.

Thankfully what Trump is proposing is banned by the Constitution.