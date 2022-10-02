Rolland: Don't let cities invest in stocks

Voters should vote no on Amendment A that would allow cities in Wyoming to invest in stocks. Currently they can't. Cities should not be speculating in the stock market with taxpayers money. The city investment accounts should continue to invest only in the highest quality fixed-income investments.

A recent presentation at a Casper city council work session was indicative of the willingness of the city's investment committee to assume way too much risk with taxpayers in order to earn more money on our investments. We need to be prudent with our investments and not some irrational speculation in stocks. Again, vote no on Amendment A on election day.