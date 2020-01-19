Rolland: Polling shouldn't be used to select candidates

Editor:

Polls are being used to potentially pick our next president. That is insane! In the past, polls were only used to indicate how the electorate may vote, but not used to actually influence the selection of a party nominee.

The Democrats have established metrics that determine if a presidential candidate can participate in a debate based on specific polling number thresholds. Many candidates already have dropped out because they failed to meet the current threshold number in these polls. It is unlikely any candidate would win the nomination unless they are included in debates.

The problem is even more acute because polls have large error factors, especially on the lower polling numbers. A candidate may have actually qualified for a debate if it were not for polling errors. In addition, polling methods are very biased against newcomers because they usually use the “ballot” method of just listing names and not the “personality” method of listing name with current title/state; Kamala Harris vs. California Senator Kamala Harris. Voters have a hard time recalling just a name and may end up selecting just a name they remember and have a positive opinion about.

I expect (hope) Trump most likely will win anyway, but this is a terrible way to pick a potential future president.

KEITH ROLLAND, Casper

