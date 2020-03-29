Rolland: We need to step back and review COVID-19 policies

Editor:

We need to face reality. The reality is that many us we get COVID-19 and many will also die directly because of the virus. The problem, however, is that actions to contain the spread of the virus may actually be causing more health problems than those directly caused by COVID-19.

I personally know a number of elderly people who lived vibrant active lives a few weeks ago, but now because of very their limited social activity, which has been suggested by politicians and some doctors, they are very lethargic and depressed. Not only are they mentally worse than before, I can actually see that their physical condition has greatly deteriorated and I worry for them. This seems like a classic case of the medicine being worse than the disease.

The reality is that we need to adjust and live with the idea that thousands will die each year from this virus and millions more will get ill from it. Between thirty thousand and sixty thousand people die each year in this country from the flu. While these are depressing numbers, we carry on with our lives. Over 37,000 people died in car accidents last year, did we close down all roads and ban driving because of that? No, we accept these numbers and carry on. We also try adopt measures to reduce them.

We need to immediately step back and review our current policies regarding COVID-19.

KEITH ROLLAND, Casper

