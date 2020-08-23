Romberg: A cruel and illogical argument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Our nation is in a crisis. Record numbers of people have lost their jobs, thousands lie dead and many are faced with being unable to feed themselves or their families, let alone be able to pay their rent. Yet, as the country veers closer and closer to economic collapse, we have a federal government that appears unwilling to aid the poor and unfortunate under the pretext that continuing what were vital unemployment payments is, at least to the Senate that has adjourned until September, a disincentive to getting people back to work. This is an extension of the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps argument,” that the poor can only improve their situation by themselves.

Has there ever been a more cruel and illogical argument? Currently, there are very few jobs available in this depressed economy. If there are no jobs to return to, then there is no way to justify taking away unemployment benefits for the sake of urging people to return to work. The bootstraps argument doesn’t work if there aren’t any jobs to pull up onto! Plus, the only reason the economy hasn’t completely collapsed is because those benefits allowed for people to have some disposable income, thus ensuring we have some circulation of money in the economy. Removing those payments has left our economy hanging by a string that will soon come down on all of us!

The point is, we’ve got to stop thinking of the poor as lazy, and that the only way they can advance is through themselves, because many simply lack the means. While there are a multitude of things I’d like the government to do, such as adopt a higher minimum wage, adopt a fair tax structure and at least secure a public option healthcare system, along with ensuring more affordable secondary education, we can start on the path to ensuring we treat our poor and unfortunate correctly by rejecting the bootstraps argument and pay them the unemployment benefits they desperately need.

SPENCER ROMBERG, Douglas

